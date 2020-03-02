Coronavirus UK school closures: What schools have closed? And will it help?

Why are they shutting schools for the coronavirus? And where are they? Here’s everything you need to know about coronavirus school closures.

Schools in the UK are facing up to two months of closures after a case of coronavirus is detected.

As the virus is spreading globally, the UK has had 36 confirmed coronavirus cases so far, with those even finding their ways into schools.

So which schools have had closures so far? And why are they shutting them for so long?

Here’s everything you need to know about coronavirus in schools in the UK:

Coronavirus UK: What schools have closed?

So far there have been around 15 closures because of the virus - some of the confirmed cases are:

Dublin - A secondary school has been closed for 14 days following a student’s return from an infected area in Italy. He’s being monitored in Dublin’s hospital with infection-control measures.

Tetbury, Gloucestershire - Closed for three days after a staff member tested positive.

Cransley School in Northwich, Cheshire - School closed for the a few days following a ski trip to Italy.

Trinity Catholic College in Middlesbrough - Pupils infected here were also the result of an Italy ski trip.

Churston Ferrers Grammar School in Brixham, Devon - Reports suggest they've closed over a suspected coronavirus case.

Why are they shutting schools for coronavirus?

At the moment, schools are closing anywhere between two days to two weeks, but health officials warn they could even close them for two months.

This is so all the necessary work can be carried out - from investigating who the infected person would have come in contact with, to providing the schools with deep cleans. The more cases in one school the longer the closure.

The aim is to hopefully stop the virus spreading to anymore people.

Will school closures help stop the spread of the coronavirus?

Nurseries, schools and colleges are notorious for spreading diseases and infections so closing a school makes sense in order to prevent mass spreading.

Ultimately now, the advice is to “self-isolate” to avoid anymore school closures.