UK weekly coronavirus figures hit highest levels since end of May

Coronavirus cases have reached their highest levels since the end of May. Picture: PA

The UK has seen the highest number of Covid-19 infections since the end of May, NHS figures have shown.

Test and Trace figures show 6,732 new cases were confirmed between 20 - 26 August, which is an increase of 6 per cent from the previous week.

It is the highest number of cases confirmed since the week leading to 3 June.

But the number of tests being carried out then and now have vastly improved, potentially meaning the rise could be down to more people being tested.

The news comes after Health Secretary Matt Hancock earlier revealed Test and Trace has finally hit its target of reaching 84 per cent of contacts of confirmed cases.

