Union boss hung up live on LBC after Maajid Nawaz asked him about celebrating Boris dying

RMT chief Steve Hedley hung up live on LBC after Maajid Nawaz asked him about his comments that he'd throw a party if Boris Johnson died from coronavirus.

The Prime Minister spent three nights in intensive care at St Thomas' Hospital after his symptoms of coronavirus worsened last weekend.

Mr Hedley, the Assistant General Secretary of the RMT Union, wrote on Facebook: "I don't want to offend you, but if Bojo pops his clogs, I'm throwing a party.

"I hope the whole cabinet and higher echelons of the Tory party have been touching various bits of him."

Steve Hedley hung up on Maajid Nawaz instead of justifying his offensive comments. Picture: PA

Maajid asked him: "Would you join me in expressing relief and joy that our Prime Minister has been taken out of intensive care?"

Mr Hedley responded: "I've not come on your programme to discuss that. My views on Tory politicians are well known. They are not the views of my union and I've not come on to give me personal views.

Maajid pointed out he had given his personal views, by saying he'd throw a party if the PM died.

At which point, the RMT chief hung up the phone.

