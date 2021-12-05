Unvaccinated must 'think again' about the impacts of their actions, says Sir Keir Starmer

5 December 2021, 22:30

Sir Keir Starmer is urging people to get vaccinated
Sir Keir Starmer is urging people to get vaccinated.

By Daisy Stephens

Sir Keir Starmer has called on unvaccinated people to "think again" and get their jabs, saying it is "frustrating and worrying" that hospital beds are filling up with people who have chosen not to get vaccinated.

The Labour leader has said people who are not vaccinated must "consider the impact" of their choice, and has called on the Government not to "take its eye off the ball" as the Omicron variant makes the booster programme all the more crucial.

"It is frustrating and worrying that medics are seeing too many hospital beds and NHS resources are taken by those that have chosen not to get the vaccine," he said.

"I am calling on those who are eligible but unwilling to get vaccinated to consider the impact of their decision and think again.

"But with the number of vaccinations down a quarter from the peak earlier this year, we simply cannot afford for the Government to take its eye off the ball in speeding up the rollout of the booster programme.

"The Prime Minister needs to break the habit of his tenure by stepping up and getting a grip."

Sir Keir will get his third dose of the vaccine on Monday.

His call came after analysis by Labour suggested the rollout of the vaccination programme has slowed with an average of 435,542 jabs a day, compared to a peak of 602,265 a day in March.

According to the latest figures on Sunday, a combined total of 20,258,417 booster and third doses have so far been delivered.

Sir Keir said it was up to everyone to play their part and get a booster jab when invited to do so.

