Coronavirus vaccine: How close are we to a cure and how long does it take?

Will there be a coronavirus vaccine? Picture: PA

What are the COVID-19 vaccine updates? And how long does it take to make a vaccine? Here’s everything you need to know about the coronavirus treatment.

Coronavirus has spread to more than 60 countries with the daily confirmed cases continuing to rise - so how close are we to a vaccine?

With scientists and researchers looking to produce a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible, it’s been revealed they’re in the very early stages of testing.

So how long does it take to make a vaccine? And when will there be a vaccine for coronavirus? Here’s the details:

The COVID-19 vaccine is getting ready to be tested. Picture: PA

When will there be a coronavirus vaccine?

It’s reported that researchers have developed a vaccine which they are starting to test on animals. If successful, they will then trial it on humans later in the year.

How long does it take to make a vaccine?

Sadly, even if a successful vaccine is made quickle, it can take a long time for it to be rolled out and given to the public.

Following the success of human trials, the vaccine would then need to be mass produced, all while the virus is continuing to spread and potentially change. It could be mid 2021 before we see a successful vaccine.

A coronavirus vaccine could take until the middle of next year to make. Picture: PA

How do you make a vaccine?

Vaccines are created by using a weakened version of a virus and injecting them into the body so they can learn how to fight it without catching a full virus.

This means if the body is ever exposed to it for real, it already knows how to fight it.