Crowds to be banned from sports events in Wales amid rise in Omicron cases

By Emma Soteriou

All sporting events in Wales will take place behind closed doors in a bid to control the rising number of Covid cases, the Welsh Government has announced.

The measures - for both indoor and outdoor sporting events - will be introduced from Boxing Day.

It comes as the latest figures show a steep increase in Omicron cases across the country.

Economy Minister Vaughan Gething said: "Sporting events over the Christmas period are one of the big highlights of the year.

"Unfortunately, the new Omicron variant is a significant development in the pandemic and could cause a large number of infections.

"We need to do everything we can to protect people's health and control the spread of this awful virus.

"Throughout the pandemic we have followed scientific and public health advice to keep people safe.

"The advice is clear – we need to act now in response to the threat of Omicron.

"We are giving people as much notice of these decisions as we can.

"Crowds will come back as soon as possible. We want everyone to be here to enjoy their favourite sports."

It comes as some football clubs have already been force to postpone matches due to players testing positive for the virus.

Cardiff City FC had to delay its match against Coventry City due to several cases within the squad.

In response to the latest changes, the club said: "Cardiff City Football Club acknowledges the instruction from the Welsh Government for sporting events in Wales to be played behind closed doors for a limited period of time in an effort to curb the spread of the Omicron variant.

"Following the postponement of our Boxing Day fixture with Coventry City on Monday, this is set to most immediately impact our FA Cup third round tie with Preston North End on January 9th.

"Further information will be issued to supporters in due course."

First Minister Mark Drakeford warned last week that a "gathering storm" of infections would be on the way following the festive period.

He confirmed that, from December 27, restrictions such as the closure of nightclubs would return as well as the re-introduction of two-metre social distancing requirements in shops and offices.

Mr Drakeford said at the time: "Omicron poses a new threat to our health and safety. It is the most serious development in the pandemic to date.

"It is one we must take seriously. We will continue to put in place proportionate measures to protect people's lives and livelihoods."

The regulations are expected to be reviewed regularly.