Watch LIVE: Matt Hancock to give No10 briefing as England prepares for Covid jab roll out

20 November 2020, 15:35

Matt Hancock will be leading the briefing on Friday
Matt Hancock will be leading the briefing on Friday. Picture: PA

Matt Hancock is due to speak at a Downing Street press conference later on Friday, which comes as England prepares to roll out its first jabs against coronavirus.

Flanked by NHS England medical director Professor Stephen Powis, the health secretary will address the nation from No10 at 5pm.

It comes after Mr Hancock said earlier in the day that he hoped "we might get some [vaccinations] going" by December.

He said: "We have got this enormous flu vaccination programme and then the likely big numbers, if it comes off, and I stress the 'if', will be next year for a Covid vaccine but we still hold out the hope that we might get some going in December this year."

There are also "deep freezers" that have been "stabilising over the last few weeks", he said, to prepare for the Pfizer vaccine, which needs to be stored at -70C.

Follow live updates below...

Happening Now

Comments

Loading...

More Hot Topics

See more More Hot Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

NHS

NHS

Latest News

See more Latest News

Coleen Rooney (left) and Rebekah Vardy (right) are clashing over a libel dispute

Rebekah Vardy wins first stage in 'Wagatha Christie' libel case against Coleen Rooney
The recreational club drug, known as liquid ecstasy and typically bought from street dealers or the internet

Date rape drug GHB should be reclassified as class B, official report finds
New figures suggest the UK's R number is falling slightly each week

UK R number drops slightly to between 1 and 1.1

Hampshire coroner Jason Pegg has made Jeremy Kyle an "interested person" for the inquest

Coroner makes Jeremy Kyle 'interested person' in inquest of TV show guest
Boris Johnson has backed Priti Patel in wake of an inquiry into allegations of bullying

Boris Johnson backs Home Secretary after bullying inquiry, but PM’s adviser resigns
The Metropolitan Police has seized some 268 scooters which can reach speeds of up to 40-70mph

Police seize 268 'dangerous and illegal' e-scooters which can reach up to 70mph
Mark Drakeford said that the evidence was "now good enough to say that the firebreak period did succeed"

Wales' 17-day firebreak lockdown 'did succeed' in reducing Covid rates, First Minister says
DHSC said flu vaccine uptake this year is higher in all vulnerable groups except pregnant women compared to the same time last year

Over 50s to be offered free flu vaccine to fight 'twin threat' with Covid-19
Nicola Sturgeon said the new restrictions would help lower Covid rates before Christmas

Nicola Sturgeon 'utterly scunnered' by new Covid restrictions imposed to ease Xmas
'The Windrush compensation scheme has an uncomfortable echo of original problems'

'The Windrush compensation scheme has an uncomfortable echo of original problems'