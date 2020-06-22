Live

Watch LIVE: the government's coronavirus press conference

22 June 2020, 16:25

Watch the government's coronavirus daily public briefing - the feed will appear here once it begins.

Today's conference will be lead by Health Secretary Matt Hancock who is joined by Dr Jenny Harries, Deputy Chief Medical Officer.

It comes as the Prime Minister is set to discuss loosening the two-metre social distancing rule in England to the reopening of the hospitality sector with his top team and scientific adviser.

It is hoped the rule can be decreased, although the final decision will not be announced until tomorrow.

Follow all the latest developments in our live blog below...

