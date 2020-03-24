What happens if you need an MOT during the coronavirus lockdown?

Will your car still need an MOT during the lockdown? Picture: PA

Do you still need an MOT during the coronavirus lockdown? Everything we know so far about how vehicle testing is impacted by the nationwide shutdown.

On Monday the Prime Minister announced that there would be strict measures in place during in his coronavirus lockdown speech - including restricting the reasons people can leave their homes.

Motorists have already been hit with driving tests in Northern Ireland suspended from Friday for three months, while in the UK all tests on Thursday and Friday have been postponed as an “initial period”.

But the lockdown has left many people asking if they still need an MOT test and if the testing centres are still open.

As with many decisions at the moment, the situation is changing quickly but here’s what we know at the moment.

Are MOTs cancelled?

The Government has said that garages can remain open with the Driver Vehicles and Standards Agency (DVSA) indicating that, for the moment, cars, motorbikes, light vans will still need a valid MOT.

This means if your vehicle's MOT is close to expiring then you will need to arrange to have a test carried out, otherwise you cannot drive it on the roads without voiding your insurance and leave you at risk of being fined.

However, the DVSA has suspended testing of all heavy goods vehicles (HGV), trailers and public service vehicles (PSV) for up to three months and said it is keeping testing of other vehicles under review.

How to have an MOT carried out during lockdown?

Garages have been branded an essential service by the Government, so even as other businesses need to close down or reduce services, MOT stations can remain open and you should be able to book a test as normal.

Many garages and online maintenance services are looking at ways to provide the test while reducing the risks to their staff and customers. Options including zero-contact handover of the vehicle are being explored by many businesses, along with special cleaning precautions.

If you have virus symptoms or are self-isolating, the DVSA has emphasised that you must not take your vehicle to be tested.

What will happen if MOTs are cancelled?

If the Government make the decision to suspend all MOTs it could bring in an exemption certificate system to cover vehicles with an expired MOT.

This is what the DVSA did when HGV, trailer and PSV testing was suspended. The body announced that vehicles with an MOT due to expire during the suspension will be issued with a three-month certificate of exemption (CTE) until further notice.

Paper certificates will not be re-issued but digital records will be amended so that vehicles can continue to operate.

A similar approach could be applied to cars, vans and bikes if the decision to suspend all MOTs is taken.

The DVSA warned that all vehicles operating on the roads must still be in a roadworthy condition.

What if my MOT has already expired?

If your car does not currently have a valid MOT, even if you missed the test because you were self-isolating, you cannot legally drive it. You either need to get it tested or make a Statutory Off Road Notice (SORN).

You can check your car’s MOT status, including when it expires, via the DVSA website.

Again, if you have any of the symptoms of COVID19 or are already self-isolating you must not take your vehicle to be tested.