What ingredients are in the Pfizer Covid vaccine?

2 December 2020, 11:47

A Covid-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer has been approved for the UK
A Covid-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer has been approved for the UK. Picture: PA

By Zoe Adams

Pfizer and BioNTech have confirmed their coronavirus vaccine is ready for the UK - but what is in it? What is an RNA vaccine?

A coronavirus vaccine for the UK has been confirmed and a priority list of who will get it first has already been revealed - but was is in the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine?

As the country could see the first doses of the Covid vaccine distributed as early as this month, one of the biggest questions is the ingredients of the Pfizer vaccine and the technology behind the RNA approach.

Coronavirus: What is an RNA vaccine and how does it work?

With the Pfizer vaccination offering 95% efficacy rates, here’s a look inside what’s in the vaccination compared to a traditional jab, as well as exactly what an RNA injection is:

Coronavirus vaccine: UK residents are keen to know the ingredients list
Coronavirus vaccine: UK residents are keen to know the ingredients list. Picture: PA

What is an RNA vaccination?

RNA is an abbreviation for ribonucleic acid and is present in all living cells. The definition, as stated by the Oxford dictionary, is that RNA acts as a messenger carrying instructions from DNA.

It is said to use small fragments from the genetic code of Covid-19 which would start making the virus inside a human body. This would allow the immune system to recognise the virus as foreign and can therefore attack it with antibodies.

What ingredients are in the Pfizer Covid vaccine?

The main part of such a vaccine is a strand of messenger ribonucleic acid, also know as mRNA. This is around 2,000 biochemical letters of genetic code that carry the instructions to help a person’s immune system recognise the disease - Covid in this case.

Pfizer’s vaccine is reported to use 30 micrograms of RNA.

At present, the full list of ingredients in the Pfizer vaccine has not been released.

Pfizer and BioNtech have yet to reveal an ingredients list for their vaccine
Pfizer and BioNtech have yet to reveal an ingredients list for their vaccine. Picture: PA

What ingredients are in a traditional vaccine?

This varies on each vaccine but ingredients can include aluminium, squalene oil (found in the flu vaccine), gelatine, emulsifiers and sorbitol.

Sometimes vaccinations can contain eggs, taste improvers and other more rare and strange ingredients like parts of shark livers.

More Hot Topics

See more More Hot Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

NHS

NHS

Latest News

See more Latest News

Debenhams collapsed on Tuesday, putting 12,000 jobs at risk

Debenhams website overwhelmed as shoppers rush to grab bargains
Police have raised concerns over a lack of PPE

One third of police lack adequate PPE during pandemic, major report finds
Tesco will return £585 million to the Government

Tesco to return £585 million from business rate holiday

Matt Hancock confirmed 800,000 doses of the jab will arrive in the UK soon

Matt Hancock hails approval of vaccine on LBC, saying 'help is on its way'
The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine has been approved for use in the UK

Pfizer/BioNTech Covid vaccine approved for UK use and will roll out next week
Boris Johnson will be answering questions from parliament

LIVE: Boris Johnson addresses MPs at PMQs after covid vaccine approved
Police and protesters at an anti-lockdown protest in London

Scotland Yard and Mayor warn Londoners to respect Tier two to save lives
A deserted Oxford Street in London during lockdown, but shops can reopen today

Tier restrictions in force: Millions of people in England wake up to new rules
The coronavirus vaccination could be one of the first RNA immunisations

Pfizer coronavirus vaccine: What is RNA and how does it work?
James O'Brien's instant reaction to the UK's approval of Covid vaccine

James O'Brien's instant reaction to the UK's approval of Covid vaccine