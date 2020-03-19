Coronavirus outbreak: What is essential travel?

Boris Johnson and the government have asked for all non-essential travel in the UK to stop to help combat the spread of coronavirus - what is classed as essential travel?

Boris Johnson announced this week a series of measures in the battle against coronavirus, including school closures, asking people to stay away from pubs and theatres and avoiding all unnecessary contact and travel.

Reports suggest these measures could become stronger, with a range of lockdown measures possibly in place

But what is classed as essential travel? And what are the UK's travel rules around coronavirus?

What is essential travel during coronavirus outbreak?

The government have asked people to work from home where possible. If you have a job which you cannot do from home, that counts as essential travel. Other essential travel includes:

- Travel to buy food

- Going to the pharmacy

- Travelling to look after vulnerable or elderly people

Coronavirus and essential travel rules mean a near empty train in London. Picture: PA

What are the UK's rules around essential travel?

The government said their advice to avoid unnecessary social contact is "particularly important for people over 70, for pregnant women and for those with some health conditions".

Yesterday, Boris Johnson announced that schools will be closed from tomorrow, except for the children of key workers.

In London, Transport for London are already running a restricted service.

From Friday, there will be no Waterloo & City line, while the Night Tube will not run until further notice. London buses will operate fewer services and everyone will be urged not to use public transport for anything other than essential journeys. 40 Tube stations have already closed.