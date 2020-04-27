What is phase 2 of coronavirus?

Boris Johnson has opened up about coronavirus phase 2 - but what is it? Picture: PA

Boris Johnson has hinted the UK is nearly ready for phase 2 of Covid-19 - but what does that mean? And will lockdown be ending?

Coronavirus phase 2 is getting ready to be put in place said Boris Johnson in his first official statement back as Prime Minister since being hospitalised for the disease himself.

In a statement outside 10 Downing Street, he revealed the government’s five tests were nearly being met which means we were close to passing the first peak, and first phase, of covid-19.

Which coronavirus Britain are you? UK divided into three type of lockdown personas

Talking above moving on to phase 2 of coronavirus, Boris said the country’s efforts were paying off but we needed to follow the strict lockdown rules for now, before we can move on.

So what is phase 2 of coronavirus? Here’s everything you need to know:

Coronavirus lockdown: Phase 2 could see an ease in rules. Picture: PA

What is phase 2 of coronavirus?

Phase 2 of Covid-19 will see the ease of lockdown start to happen while still trying to suppress the rise of the disease.

The UK can only enter the second phase once all tests out of the five outlined by the government are being passed.

The strain on the NHS must ease up before phase 2 of coronavirus. Picture: PA

Boris said: “And so when we are sure that this first phase is over and that we are meeting our five tests: deaths falling, NHS protected, rate of infection down, really sorting out the challenges of testing and PPE, avoiding a second peak, then that will be the time to move on to the second phase.

“Here, in which we continue to suppress the disease and keep the reproduction rate - the R rate - down, but begin gradually to refine the economic and social restrictions and one-by-one to fire up the engines of this vast UK economy.”

Lockdown will next be reviews on May 7 when we are expecting to hear phase 2 plans.