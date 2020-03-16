Coronavirus UK: What does limiting social contact mean? Should I cancel my plans?

Coronavirus UK: Social distancing has been advised. Picture: PA

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has advised the UK to limit social contact but does that mean we should cancel our plans? What does it mean?

Boris Johnson has officially warned the UK to limit all unnecessary social contact amid the coronavirus pandemic outbreak.

During his latest press conference about COVID-19, the prime minister said: “We need drastic action to avoid cases doubling.”

So what does limiting social contact really mean? What places should we avoid? And should we cancel all our plans? Here’s everything you need to know:

Coronavirus UK: Avoiding crowded places has become essential to avoid the spread of the disease. Picture: PA

What does limiting social contact mean?

In the latest advice to beat the spread of coronavirus, the UK has been asked to limit social contact where necessary.

Working from home is advised where possible, only vital travel is recommended and avoiding all crowded places is important to help combat the spread of coronavirus.

What places should we avoid to limit social contact?

Boris Johnson has advised the British public should avoid pubs, bars, night clubs and any other public social gatherings.

Boris Johnson has advised against all unnecessary travel. Picture: PA

Should I cancel my plans?

If you’re planning a big event or gathering it is advised to avoid the situation to prevent any further transmission. Especially if those who are more vulnerable to coronavirus will be in attendance.

Social contact should be limited to only necessary meetings.

However, if you’re elderly, pregnant or have underlying health conditions, you’re advised to take even extra precautions and avoid completely.