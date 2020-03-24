What shops will be open during the coronavirus lockdown?

What shops will be open during the lockdown? Picture: PA

The Prime Minister has announced that shops will follow pubs, restaurants and cinemas in being closed in a bid to stem the outbreak of Covid-19.

Shops selling "non-essential" goods have been ordered to close as Boris Johnson took dramatic steps to combat the spread of coronavirus.



The draconian measures will be in place for at least three weeks and will also see the closure of libraries, playgrounds and outdoor gyms, and places of worship.



The Prime Minister said people should not be going shopping except for essentials such as food and medicine.



What shops will be forced to close?

Non-essential shops will now have to closes. The official Government list says shops selling books, electrical goods and clothing stores should shut. This also includes hairdressers, barbers, bed and breakfasts and markets.

What happens if they don't close?

The Government said that shops which open in defiance of the ban could be prosecuted by trading standards officers.

Will takeaways be open?

Only for collection and delivery. All sit-down restaurants will be closed. Online services like Uber Eats and Deliveroo will still be open to allow food to be delivered to your home.

Which high-street shops are affected?

A number of well-known High Street shops have already announced plans to close their doors to customers. These include Ikea, Costa Coffee, John Lewis, Pret, Next, Itsu, Subway, McDonald's and Nando's.

But some stores have vowed to stay open, with Sports Direct suggesting they will not close shops as they sell sporting goods which mean they are "uniquely well placed to help keep the UK as fit and healthy as possible".

Mike Ashley, who owns Sports Direct and Evans Cycles, said his companies can provide equipment for exercising at home while gyms remain closed. As a bicycle shop, Evans Cycles is exempt from the shut-down.

What shops will be open?

Here is the government's list of retailers which are excluded from the order to close:

Supermarkets and other food shops health shops pharmacies including non-dispensing pharmacies petrol stations bicycle shops home and hardware shops laundrettes and dry cleaners garages car rentals pet shops corner shops newsagents post offices banks