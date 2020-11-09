What time is Boris Johnson's coronavirus press conference today?

9 November 2020, 13:05

The Prime Minister is expected to announce the latest news surrounding coronavirus testing
The Prime Minister is expected to announce the latest news surrounding coronavirus testing. Picture: PA

Boris Johnson is due to give a press conference today, expected to be about the latest UK measures to tackle coronavirus.

The Prime Minister has announced a press conference for today and comes amid England's latest Covid lockdown.

Following his announcement of an England lockdown on October 31st which began November 5th, Boris Johnson is expected to talk about the latest rules and restrictions in place and to address some new coronavirus findings.

What time is Boris Johnson's press conference today?

Boris Johnson is expected to speak at 5pm today.

What will Boris Jonson talk about today?

It is reported that he is expected to discuss the latest measures to do with Coronavirus, possibly including future restrictions or relaxations of measures.

It comes after significant news on mass testing and vaccines.

Pharmaceutical company Pfizer has announced its coronavirus vaccine candidate is more than 90% effective in preventing Covid-19 during a major trial.

The firm, which is developing the mRNA-based vaccine with BioNTech, said the results were from a independent interim analysis of the results of its phase three clinical study.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has said the Government's global travel taskforce is making "very good progress" on developing a testing regime to reduce the 14-day quarantine period for international arrivals.

He told the Airport Operators Association annual conference: "This will consist of a single test for arrivals into the UK provided by the private sector at a cost to the passenger, allowing us a much-reduced period of self-isolation.

"Beyond the lockdown, this should encourage more people to be able to book flights with confidence, knowing there is an option which allows them to shorten self-isolation if they're going somewhere which isn't in - or does become outside - a travel corridor.

"We've been working extensively with health experts and the private testing sector on the practicalities of this new regime.

"For example, making sure that it doesn't have any impact on NHS capacity. We will report to the Prime Minister, as promised, with recommendations on how we can support the recovery of international tourism and travel, and of course increase consumer confidence."

Read more: Vaccine breakthrough: Pfizer's Covid-19 drug '90% effective'

