Coronavirus: What time is Matt Hancock’s press conference today?

Matt Hancock will be holding the government's press conference today. Picture: PA

A government press conference hosted by Matt Hancock on behalf of Boris Johnson, will be held today to update the UK on the latest coronavirus news - here’s what time it's on and how to watch it.

Matt Hancock will be hosting the government’s latest coronavirus press conference today.

Originally thought to be led by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has to self-isolate for 14 days, the Health Secretary will instead take his place and deliver the latest updates on the virus.

What time is Matt Hancock's coronavirus press conference today?

As usual, Health Secretary Matt Hancock will host the regular government press conference at 5pm.

It’s expected he will be joined by experts, PHE’s Dr Susan Hopkins and DCMO Jonathan Van Tam, to discuss the latest on coronavirus, England’s lockdown and any further updates on testing.

Matt Hancock is expected to talk about further coronavirus testing in the conference. Picture: PA

How can I watch and listen to Matt Hancock’s press conference?

You can watch the latest press conference live and listen to it on LBC.co.uk with instant reactions from Eddie Mair and our Westminster Correspondent.

It's thought Hancock will give us an update on PM Boris' condition while also following up on his latest announcement of the creation of two mega-labs in Leamington Spa and Scotland. This will increase our testing capacity by 600,000 a day when operational.

Boris Johnson will be continuing his duties while isolating at number 10. Picture: Boris Johnson/Twitter

Why isn’t Boris Johnson doing today’s coronavirus press conference?

Following an NHS Track and Trace alert, the Prime Minister has been told to self-isolate after coming into contact with MP Lee Anderson who tested positive for coronavirus.

Boris Johnson has confirmed he is “fit as a butcher’s dog” and is doing everything he can to continue his work while staying in quarantine at number 10.