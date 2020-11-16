Boris Johnson Coronavirus: When did he have Covid-19 before?

16 November 2020, 11:22

Boris Johnson has confirmed he needs to self-isolate for two weeks
Boris Johnson has confirmed he needs to self-isolate for two weeks. Picture: PA/Twitter

Prime Minister Boris Johnson told by NHS Track and Trace to self-isolate - but when did he have Covid-19 before? When does his isolation end? Latest news and updates here.

Boris Johnson, who has already had coronavirus, has confirmed he needs to self-isolate after coming into contact with MP Lee Anderson at an MPs meeting, who has tested positive.

As warned by the NHS Track and Trace app, the Prime Minister will now have to isolate at number 10 for two weeks as long as his coronavirus tests come back negative.

Following Boris’s contact with his fellow conservative MP, three Tories have since also been told they need to isolate including Andy Carter, MP for Warrington South and MP for Grimsby Lia Nici.

Matt Hancock tells LBC Boris Johnson is 'firing on all cylinders' despite self-isolating

So when did Boris Johnson have Covid-19 before? When will his coronavirus self-isolation end? And what has the Prime Minister said? Here’s everything you need to know:

Boris Johnson previously contracted Covid-19 in March 2020
Boris Johnson previously contracted Covid-19 in March 2020. Picture: PA

Boris Johnson coronavirus latest

On Sunday, November 15, Boris confirmed via Twitter he would be self-isolating. He wrote: “Hi folks, I’ve been instructed by our NHS Test & Trace scheme to self-isolate for two weeks, after being in contact with someone with Covid-19.

“I’m in good health and have no symptoms, and will continue to lead on our response to the virus & our plans to #BuildBackBetter.”

Boris accompanied the announcement with a video where he described himself as “fit as a butcher’s dog” and "bursting with antibodies”.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has described himself as "fit as a butcher&squot;s dog"
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has described himself as "fit as a butcher's dog". Picture: PA

When did Boris Johnson have coronavirus before?

The Prime Minister tested positive for Covid-19 on March 27 where he suffered from mild symptoms such as a cough and temperature. He was later admitted to hospital as a precautionary step due to his persistent symptoms.

Early April he was admitted to intensive care as his symptoms worsened which is where he spent three nights. Boris left hospital after seven nights of care.

At the moment, it’s not clear whether having coronavirus can produce enough antibodies in your body to help fight it again.

When does Boris Johnson’s self-isolation end?

After it began on November 15, Boris should be able to end his quarantine on November 29. That date is also dependent on whether Boris contracts the virus for a second time or not.

