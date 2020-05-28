When are pubs and bars likely to reopen in the UK?

Boris Johnson has confirmed pubs, bars and restaurants could open sooner than first thought, maybe even in June, as he discusses social distancing measures.

Coronavirus in the UK caused a complete lockdown across the country forcing all businesses, including pubs and bars, and schools to close with immediate effect to help stop the spread of Covid-19.

And now, as England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales slowly beginning reopening businesses, many are desperate to know - when are pubs reopening in the UK? Will it be June or July?

Pub-goers and those that like to eat out were left saddened only weeks ago when it was announced Christmas was the likely time pubs, bars and restaurants would reopen, however, now it could be as early as June according to Boris Johnson.

So when are pubs likely to reopen in the UK? What will the social distancing rules be? Here’s what we know:

When are pubs and bars likely to reopen in the UK?

At the moment, there is no official date as to when pubs and bars will reopen, however, Boris Johnson has confirmed it’s likely they will open in June or July.

In his previous lockdown review - and he is expected to make on at the end of May too - he revealed he hoped he could open the hospitality sector by July 3.

The Prime Minister said this week: “It is very difficult to bring forward hospitality measures in a way that involves social distancing. But I'm much more optimistic about that than I was. We may be able to do things faster than I had previously thought.”

Pubs reopening: New social distancing rules will be put into place. Picture: PA

How will we social distance in pubs, bars and restaurants?

Mr Johnson has also revealed he hopes he can relax the two meter social distancing rules in order to help the hospitality sector open as soon as they could.

Exact plans on how to make socialising away from parks work safely is yet to be discussed with the public.