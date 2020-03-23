Coronavirus London and UK lockdown: When is it likely to happen after Boris Johnson threat?

Boris Johnson has warned the UK over public lockdown rules. Picture: PA

Boris Johnson warned London and the UK could go into lockdown if social distancing isn’t taken seriously - but when will it happen? And what does it mean?

London and parts of the UK are expected to go into lockdown to help control the spread of coronavirus as the outbreak continues to risk the public’s health and put pressure on the NHS.

But when will the UK and London go into lockdown? And what does that mean for everyone?

Boris Johnson threatened that lockdown could happen sooner than we think if the public do not take the rules of social distancing very seriously as Mother’s Day weekend saw hundreds of people flock to parks, beaches and other outdoor areas.

So when will London go on lockdown? And what has Boris Johnson said? Here’s everything you need to know:

Coronavirus: London and the UK are failing to social distance. Picture: PA

When will London and the UK go on lockdown?

At the moment, there is no exact time frame as to when London will go on lockdown. However, Boris has said it could happen this week if people don’t start following the two meter social distancing rule.

The Prime Minister said new measures will be evaluated within “24 hours” leading people to believe a lock down could happen as soon as Tuesday, March 24.

Others believe the lock down will follow the same pattern as Italy and we’ll find ourselves indoors from Friday, 27 March.

However, it's clear a full country lockdown is the last resort to tackle coronavirus.

Boris Johnson reminds people to stay two meters apart during coronavirus outbreak. Picture: PA

What has Boris Johnson said about lockdown?

Talking about taking further action, Boris said: “We will think about this very actively in the next 24 hours.

“If people can’t make use of parks and playgrounds responsibly, in a way that observes the 2-metre rule, then of course we’re going to have to look at further measures.”

What does lockdown mean for London and the UK?

Schools, restaurants, gyms and many shops have already closed down but a further lockdown could mean staying indoors unless you need to shop, visit a pharmacist or work when working from home is not permitted.