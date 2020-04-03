GSCE and A level results 2020: When will students be given their grades?

When will pupils and students get their exam results following cancellations? Picture: PA

Ofqual and the government have released exactly how students will get their grades in 2020 - so when will they get results by?

GSCE, AS and A level exams were cancelled along with the announcement of school closures and now the government sector Ofqual has officially revealed how students and pupils will be graded.

Using a new criteria guide which has been outlined, students will receive a grade based on their teacher’s assessment of their work from the classroom, mock exams and extra curricular work - but when can students expect to get their results?

At an unusual time for students and pupils who were studying for big exams such as GCSE’s and A levels - here’s when they can be expected to be given their final grades and results of 2020:

GSCE and A level results are expected to be revealed in August 2020. Picture: PA

When will students get their GSCE and A level grades?

Schools and colleges have been warned not to share any assessment grades, under any circumstances, until after the final results are issued.

Students can expect to receive their final grades around the normal August results day times or slightly earlier.

Boris Johnson closed schools in March in an attempt to control coronavirus. Picture: PA

Why do students need to wait so long for their grades if they’re not sitting exams?

Gov.uk said: “This is to protect the integrity of centres’ judgements, and to avoid anyone feeling under pressure to submit a grade that is not supported by the evidence.

“Since the final grades for some or all students in a centre could be different from those submitted, it also helps to manage students’ expectations.”