Who is a key worker and what children are classed as vulnerable in UK school closures?

Hundreds of thousands of children will be off school. Picture: PA

Coronavirus in the UK has officially caused school closures for everyone except pupils of key workers and vulnerable children - so who are they? And what is classed as a key worker?

The coronavirus pandemic in the UK has officially seen Boris Johnson and the government decide to close all schools until further notice in a bid to help prevent further spread.

However, schools will remain open for pupils who are children of key workers or if they are classed are vulnerable - so what does that mean? Who are key workers? And what makes you a vulnerable child?

The full official list of who key workers are will be released on Thursday but we can expect them to be defined as medical professionals and teachers to name a few.

Here's what we know so far about key workers, vulnerable children and school closures:

Who is a key worker?

Previously the Government has defined key workers as those who are employed by the public sector in a frontline role delivering an essential public service in the areas of health, education and community safety where there are serious recruitment and retention problems.

According to gov.uk, examples of these workers include NHS staff, police and supermarket delivery drivers who need to be able to go to work to support the country’s fight to tackle coronavirus.

Schools have not yet released a full list of whose children would be allowed to attend classes, but the Mirror newspaper reported headteachers have been asking parents if they work in any of the following categories:

National Health Service

Armed forces

Teachers and childcare staff

Care home workers

Social workers

Police officers, community support, civilian staff

Prison officer or other probation staff

Firefighters

Local authority planners

Environmental health officers

Highway Agency traffic officers

Who are vulnerable children?

Children who have a social worker or those with special education needs or an educational health and care plan (EHCP) are considered to be vulnerable children.

Children from outside those two groups will have to remain at home with appropriate care.

What has Boris Johnson and the government said about school closures?

The Education secretary Gavin Williamson announced to Parliament that English schools would close to all pupils but those of key workers until further notice.

Speaking to LBC Mr Williamson said he could not say when schools might reopen.

The Prime Minister urged parents not to leave children in the care of grandparents or older relatives who are at higher risk of becoming seriously ill with coronavirus.

English schools will shut their gates on Friday until further notice, as will nurseries, colleges and childminders.

GCSEs and A-levels in both England and Wales will be cancelled - although the Prime Minister said there are plans for students to receive qualifications.

In Scotland and Wales, all schools will close for an early Easter break by Friday. A decision on whether exams will sit in Scotland has not yet been taken.

Schools in Northern Ireland will shut and it is expected pupils will not sit summer exams.