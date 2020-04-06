Will the Government ban outdoor exercise?

Coronavirus lockdown was ignore by a minority at the weekend. Picture: PA

Coronavirus social distancing and lockdown rules are being ignored by the minority - so will outdoor exercise be banned?

The Government has warned the UK that outdoor exercise could be banned if coronavirus lockdown rules are ignored.

Following a weekend of warmer weather, the police were forced to intervene multiple social gatherings on beaches and in parks as social distancing rules were ignored.

How long is the UK on lockdown for?

And with more nice weather forecast for the week and with Easter weekend approaching, the UK has been warned our one piece of daily exercise outdoors could be banned.

Coronavirus lockdown: People flocked to parks at the weekend to enjoy the warmer weather. Picture: PA

So, will the UK government ban outdoor exercise? How long will it be for? And what other countries have banned exercising outdoors? Here’s what you need to know:

Will outdoor exercise be banned in the UK?

Following the weekend’s weather, the UK saw people meeting in parks, sunbathing and BBQ’s on beaches - all of which goes against the government’s advice to stay indoors.

After seeing the pictures, Matt Hancock, the UK Health Secretary warned: “If you don't want us to have to take the step to ban exercise of all forms outside of your own home, then you've got to follow the rules.

“Let's not have a minority spoiling it for everybody."

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick told LBC: "We don't have any plans to do that, but if we need to bring forward stricter measures, we will have to consider that."

The UK have been warned outdoor exercise could be banned. Picture: PA

How long would an outdoor exercise ban last?

At the moment, there’s no way to predict how long the ban would last for. However, Italy has banned it for two weeks so far.

What other countries have banned outdoor exercise?

Italy and Spain are among the countries who have banned outdoor exercise so far.