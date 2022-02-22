Killer who choked grandmother to death and repeatedly raped her corpse faces jail

22 February 2022, 19:47

Miller pleaded guilty to manslaughter by diminished responsibility
Miller pleaded guilty to manslaughter by diminished responsibility. Picture: Met Police

By Megan Hinton

A man is facing jail after admitting to killing and raping his grandmother in her flat in east London.

Donovan Miller, 31, was accused of hitting 76-year-old Phyllis Grant with a vase and subjecting her to extreme violence during an attack in her home in March last year.

The 31-year-old killer then had sex with her body twice, before admitting his horrifying acts to paramedics, saying: "I raped her as well for what it's worth, yesterday and today."

He also told police upon his arrest he was dependent on cocaine but that he had no mental health issues.

The pensioner was described as a "matriarch of the community" and a "lovely" woman by fellow member of her church.

Police confirmed they were called to the address in Kent Street, Plaistow, on the evening of March 25 last year and found the pensioner dead in a bedroom.

She appeared to have suffered a head injury and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The following day, Miller, also of Kent Street, was charged with her murder.

On Monday, Miller pleaded guilty to manslaughter by diminished responsibility but denied murder, he also admitted a third charge of sexual penetration of a corpse.

The defendant entered his pleas at the Old Bailey by video-link from the John Howard Centre secure psychiatric unit.

Prosecutor Caroline Carberry QC said the pleas were acceptable in light of the conclusions of three psychiatrists.

Judge Anthony Leonard QC adjourned sentencing until Monday March 28.

Though Donovan faces a prison term, he could also be sentenced to a hospital order under guidelines for diminished responsibility following psychiatric reports prepared before the sentencing.

