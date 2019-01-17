Driver Crushes Police Officer Against Parked Car In Attempted Escape

Body-cam footage captured the moment a banned driver reversed into a police officer crushing him between two vehicles.

The officer was left with serious injuries during the incident in Manchester last October.

Kaine O’Connor has been jailed after pleading guilty to assault a police officer and driving offences.

Manchester Crown Court heard how officers responded to reports of a disturbance in a block of flats in Blackley.

They became aware of O’Connor who was spotted in a black van.

Body-cam footage captured the incident unfold. Picture: GMP

Several police vehicles pulled alongside him, but instead of stopping, he carried out several “aggressive” manoeuvres to escape.

He crashed into a number of cars and a wall which collapsed on top of the van.

When an officer drew his Taser, O’Connor reversed into him at speed, leaving him with serious leg injuries.

O’Connor then managed to squeeze the van through a tight gap and fled the scene leaving the officer in the road.

He was later arrested and handed a four-year sentence on Wednesday.