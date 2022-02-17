Katie Price's fiancé Carl Woods charged with threatening and abusive behaviour

17 February 2022, 18:43

Carl Woods has been charged with using threatening and abusive behaviour.
Carl Woods has been charged with using threatening and abusive behaviour. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Katie Price's fiancé has been charged with threatening and abusive behaviour following an incident in 2021.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Carl Woods, 33, was charged under Section 4 of the Public Order Act and is due to appear in court on March 10.

It comes after he was arrested following an incident in Little Canfield on August 23 2021.

The couple with Katie's son, Harvey.
The couple with Katie's son, Harvey. Picture: Getty

A statement from Essex Police said: "A man arrested following an incident in Little Canfield, on August 23 2021, has been charged.

"Carl Woods, 33, has been charged under Section 4 of the Public Order Act.

"He is due to appear at Colchester Magistrates Court on March 10."

The couple were most recently seen celebrating Woods' birthday earlier in the week, with them reminiscing over their time together.

In December Katie was given a 16-month prison sentence suspended for a year after pleading guilty to drink driving.

She had flipped her BMW while driving to see a friend near her Sussex home. It was her ninth driving offence.

She dodged a potential jail term last month after £7,300 fines she owed for driving offences were paid. 

