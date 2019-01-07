Laughing Motorist Filmed Deliberately Knocking Cyclist Off Bike

A laughing motorist who deliberately drove into a cyclist and knocked him off his bike is being sought by police.

The shocking video was filmed from inside the car and shows the rider being thrown to the floor in Epsom.

Surrey Police said the clip had recently been brought to its attention and is believed to have taken place at some point last year.

The shocking incident was filmed from inside the offending car. Picture: Surrey Police

The force now wants to trace the victim, driver and passengers involved.

In the video shared on Monday, the vehicle can be seen hurtling towards the cyclist in a residential street.

The driver then turns into the victim, sending him crashing to the floor.

People inside the car can be heard laughing as they drove away from the scene.