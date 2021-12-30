Leona Peach found 'safe and well' as man arrested on suspicion of child abduction

Leona Peach has been found after she went missing for over a week. Picture: Picture: Devon & Cornwall Police

By Megan Hinton

Missing 12-year-old Leona Peach has been found "safe and well", police have confirmed.

Following an extensive policing operation, Leona Peach was located "safe and well" and is now being supported by specialist officers and child services.

The school girl had been reported missing from Newton Abbot in Devon on December 20, having last been seen in the Hele Park area.

Police began looking for her after she was believed to have left home to be with her father.

Now police have confirmed a man has been arrested for allegedly abducting the 12-year-old girl.

The man, 34, who is originally from Devon, was arrested on suspicion of child abduction and kidnap during a raid on a property where the missing schoolgirl was found.

Officers say they found Leona at a property in Boston, Lincolnshire, on Thursday.

The man is now being transferred to the Devon and Cornwall Police area for questioning.

In a statement, the force said: "Officers would like to thank the public for their support in helping us locate Ms Peach."