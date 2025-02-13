Brothers deny assaulting police officers in viral video at Manchester Airport

Brothers Mohammed Fahir Amaaz and Muhammad Amaad (left) have pleaded not guilty to the charges. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Two brothers have denied assaulting police officers in a disturbance at Manchester Airport that set social media alight.

Footage of the incident at the airport's Terminal Two building on July 23 last year was widely shared online, prompting debate and comment from politicians.

Mohammed Fahir Amaaz, 20, of Rochdale, Greater Manchester, is alleged to have assaulted Pc Zachary Marsden and Pc Lydia Ward, causing them actual bodily harm.

He is also accused of the assault of Pc Ellie Cook in the same incident at the terminal's car park paystation and the assault of Abdulkareem Ismaeil, a member of the public, said to have taken place earlier at a nearby Starbucks cafe.

Muhammad Amaad, 25, from Rochdale, is also alleged to have assaulted Pc Marsden, causing actual bodily harm.

No police officers will be charged over the incident, the Crown Prosecution Service previously confirmed.

The brothers arriving at Liverpool Crown Court. Picture: Alamy

On Thursday, both men, from Tarnside Close, appeared at Liverpool Crown Court where they entered not guilty pleas.

A trial, scheduled to last three weeks, has been fixed for June 30 at the same court.

The Honorary Recorder of Liverpool, Judge Andrew Menary KC, extended the defendants' unconditional bail.

Frank Ferguson, head of the CPS Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division, previously said it was a "high-profile incident" that attracted "significant public interest and media coverage at the time".

"We acknowledge that in this case as in any other, the strength of feeling has been high. Our specially trained prosecutors are often at the forefront of dealing with high-profile cases subject to intense public and media scrutiny and will always make independent and objective decisions based on all available evidence.

"The Crown Prosecution Service reminds everyone that criminal proceedings are active and each of the defendants has the right to a fair trial.

"It is extremely important that there be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings."

Following the sharing of videos of the incident, protests were held outside Rochdale Police Station.

Crowds were heard shouting "GMP shame on you" with some demonstrators even throwing eggs.

Protests were also held in Manchester city centre with protester holding signs that read "GMP is racist" and "Dismantle GMP now".