Serving Met Police officer charged with sexual communication with a child

A serving Met police officer has been charged. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

A serving Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with sexual communication with a child.

Police Constable Will Scott-Barrett will appear before Westminster Magistrates' Court on Monday.

The officer, who is based in the Met's intelligence command, was charged in November after an investigation by the force's online child sexual abuse and exploitation command.

The charge is related to an allegation made in February, and is concerned with conduct while the officer was off-duty.

The Met said PC Scott-Barrett was suspended from duty after the initial allegation was made.

The Met's Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed.