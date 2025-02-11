Breaking News

Met faces 'disastrous' future as staff with 'worrying' backgrounds will be reinstated after landmark High Court test case

Breaking News. Picture: Global

By Flaminia Luck

The head of the Metropolitan Police says it's lost "critical" powers to sack officers as a result of a High Court ruling.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Judges have ruled against the force in a case brought Sergeant Lino Di Maria who had his vetting removed because of sexual assault claims.

He has not been charged and denies the allegations - and challenged his dismissal as unlawful.

The head of the force Mark Rowley says it leaves them in a "hopeless position".

"We now have no mechanism to rid the Met of officers who are not fit to hold vetting.

"Those who cannot be trusted to work with women, or those who cannot be trusted to enter the homes of vulnerable people.

He added it was "absolutely absurd" they cannot sack them.

Sir Mark Rowley has described the ruling as "absolutely absurd". Picture: Getty

More than 300 officers and staff are either in the process of or have already had their vetting removed as part of an operation started to review historical complaints after the crimes committed by Wayne Couzens and David Carrick while they were serving PCs.

The Mayor of London Sadiq Khan says it has significant implications for the work the Met is doing to clean up the force.

In a statement, he said: "This decision has significant implications for the work the Met is now doing to clean up the force, raise standards and rid the police of all those unfit to serve.

"I have long been clear that there can be no hiding place for those who abuse their position of trust and authority within the police.

"Working alongside the Met Commissioner, I want no let-up in the vital work being carried out to raise standards and rebuild public confidence in the Met.

"No-one who has failed vetting should continue to serve in the force and we will work closely with the Commissioner, the Home Office and partners to assess the implications of this ruling."

Over the past two years, police leaders have repeatedly said, “it’s too easy to become a police officer and too difficult to get rid of them,” and last month, Sir Mark explained to LBC that there is a lack of clarity in the law around how to dismiss those who have questionable allegations against them.

He told Nick Ferrari: “I have raised this from the day I started as Commissioner and have been promised by home secretaries throughout the last government that they would change the regulations and they haven’t.

“That means we’ve been taking these actions using existing regulations which we think are justified but are less clear and more confusing than they might be.”

This is a breaking story. More to follow...