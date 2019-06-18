Nigel Farage Milkshake Thrower Sentenced To Community Service

Nigel Farage was left covered in milkshake. Picture: PA

A man who threw milkshake over Nigel Farage has been sentenced to 150 hours of community service after a court heard he has lost his job following his "politically motivated" attack.

District Judge Bernard Begley has ordered Paul Crowther, who threw a milkshake over the Brexit Party leader, to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work and ordered him to pay the politician £350 compensation.

The judge told him "this was an act of crass stupidity".

Crowther, 32, hurled the £5.25 Five Guys banana and salted caramel milkshake over Mr Farage while he was campaigning in Newcastle upon Tyne on May 20.

The married former Sky employee has been dismissed following the incident, North Tyneside Magistrates' Court was told.

He admitted assault and criminal damage to a £239 lapel microphone on Mr Farage's suit.

The prosecution suggested Crowther should pay compensation to have the suit cleaned.

James Long, prosecuting, said: "I suppose for the split second the attack took place, Mr Farage would not know whether it was a harmless liquid or something, in this day and age, far more sinister."