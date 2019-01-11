Officers Hunt Man Who Stole Blue Lights From Top Of Police Car

CCTV has been released of a man carrying police lights on his shoulder. Picture: British Transport Police

CCTV has been released of a man after the blue emergency lights were stolen from a police car at a railway station.

It happened at Sunderland railway station in the early hours of Boxing Day morning.

Photographs released by the British Transport Police show the suspect with the police lights on his shoulder.

The force is now appealing for the public’s help to trace the man pictured.

You can contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference number 266 of 27/12/18.