Sadiq Khan puts Cressida Dick 'on notice' after Met cops' rape jokes exposed by report

By Emma Soteriou

Sadiq Khan has put Met Commissioner Cressida Dick "on notice" after facing criticism over police watchdog findings from an investigation.

The pair had a "very frank" 90-minute meeting on Wednesday afternoon, with Mr Khan - who acts as Police and Crime Commissioner - demanding that the Met "urgently show it has an effective plan for restoring the trust and confidence of Londoners in the police".

The police watchdog uncovered evidence of bullying and as well as a culture of racist abuse and misogyny within the ranks of the Metropolitan Police at Charing Cross police station in London.

A spokesperson for the Mayor said: "The Mayor and the Commissioner had a very frank discussion which lasted for well over 90 minutes.

"The Mayor made clear to the Commissioner how angry he is with a return to the bad days of the Met of his childhood in the 1970s and 80s, and that neither he nor Londoners will put up with this.

"He has put the Commissioner on notice. He said the Met needs to urgently show it has an effective plan for restoring the trust and confidence of Londoners in the police and to drive out the culture of racism, homophobia, bullying and misogyny which clearly still exists within its ranks."

The move comes months after Ms Dick had her term as commissioner extended for a further two years.

Speaking after the meeting, Ms Dick told ITV: "I've just had a very productive meeting with the Mayor.

"We were discussing the terrible case that the public heard about yesterday.

"Disgraceful behaviour - we're both absolutely determined to eradicate it."

The Independent Office for Police Conduct said it had uncovered evidence of racism, rape threats and jokes about the holocaust.

The probe began in March 2018 after an officer was accused of having sex with a drunk person at police station. Among the messages that were exposed were rape jokes.

The report came amid the ongoing Partygate scandal, which the Met initially refused to look into over a lack of evidence.

The force is now set to be investigating 12 gatherings said to have taken place across 2020 and 2021.