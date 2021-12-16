Star Hobson: Attorney General asked to review Mum's eight year prison sentence

16 December 2021, 15:58

The Attorney General could order a review of the sentence handed to the mother of Star Hobson
The Attorney General could order a review of the sentence handed to the mother of Star Hobson. Picture: Facebook

By Megan Hinton

The prison sentences handed to the mother of Star Hobson may be reviewed after a request was sent to the Attorney General to look into "the unduly lenient sentence".

Health minister Gillian Keegan said the murder of the 16-month-old at the hands of bouncer and security guard Savannah Brockhill - who was her mother Frankie Smith's partner - was "shocking" and "quite unbelievable".

Ms Keegan suggested Attorney General Suella Braverman could send the case to the Court of Appeal for the sentence to be reviewed.

Ms Keegan told Nick Ferrari at Breakfast that it "doesn't sound like" justice that Smith, 20, had been handed a jail term of just eight years.

She added: "It doesn't sound enough, as a human being, it doesn't sound enough."

Ms Keegan said: "It's a shocking, shocking case - I mean, it's quite unbelievable. And also the case of poor Arthur (Labinjo-Hughes) as well. I mean, it's just unbelievable, obviously the judge and the jury have made their... they recently passed the sentence but I guess the Attorney General has that power as well. So I don't know..."

She added: "It doesn't fit within my remit but it fits within hers (the Attorney General's), so I'm sure that she'll be having those conversations."

The babysitter who raised concerns about murdered toddler Star Hobson told LBC the sentence handed to Smith was "ridiculous".

“I don’t think Frankie has been given enough time. It’s ridiculous for the part she played and especially as baby Star’s mother," Hollie Jones said.

“I’m very disappointed about the sentencing."

Mrs Justice Lambert said during the sentencing of the pair, that Star lost half the blood in her body after a fatal punch or kick damaged her internal organs.

Adding: "The level of force required to inflict these injuries must have been massive - similar to those forces associated with a road traffic accident.

A spokesperson for the Attorney General's Office said: "We have received a request for these sentences to be considered under the unduly lenient sentence (ULS) scheme.

"The law officers have 28 days from sentencing to consider the case and make a decision."

The killing of Star and details of how she was subjected to months of assaults and psychological harm have caused a national outcry, especially as the trial came so soon after the case of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes.

The Attorney General's office has already said it will review the sentence of Arthur's stepmother, Emma Tustin, 32, who was jailed for life with a minimum term of 29 years at Coventry Crown Court on Friday after being found guilty of the Solihull six-year-old's murder.

The sentence of the youngster's father, Thomas Hughes, 29, who was jailed for 21 years for manslaughter, will also be looked at.

