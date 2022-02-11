Swedish hitman guilty of murdering reality TV star's brother in drug gang war

Flamur Beqiri, 36, was shot dead in December 2019. Picture: Metropolitan Police/PA/Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

A Swedish hitman has been found guilty of murdering a reality TV star's brother in a drug gang war.

Anis Hemissi, 24, was found guilty of murder and possession of a firearm at Southwark Crown Court on Friday after a two-month trial.

The jury was not told that he had previously been a suspect in the murder of a man shot dead near Hemissi's father's house in Malmo but never charged.

Another Swedish man, Estevan Pino-Munizaga, 35, was acquitted of murder but found guilty of an alternative charge of manslaughter.

It came as Flamur Beqiri - the brother of The Real Housewives Of Cheshire star Misse Beqiri - was shot dead on the doorstep of his £1.7 million home in Battersea while his screaming wife shielded their two-year-old son on Christmas Eve 2019.

The 36-year-old was a kingpin in an international drugs gang and was targeted as part of a feud with a rival organised crime group headed by Amir Mekky, 24.

Hitman Hemissi disguised himself in a latex mask and opened fire 10 times with a pistol, hitting Beqiri with eight bullets from behind.

The court heard three other Swedes also flew to the capital in the weeks and days before the shooting, which was planned for up to six months.

While Pino-Munizaga was acquitted of murder but found guilty of manslaughter, Tobias Andersson, 32, and Bawer Karaer, 23, also from Sweden, were acquitted of both charges.

Karaer's cousin, Ahmet Karaer, who is suspected of helping to finance, plan and organise the murder, is wanted by police, having disappeared after being deported from Egypt where he was arrested for drug smuggling.

Meanwhile, Clifford Rollox, 31, from Islington, and Dutch national, Claude Isaac Castor, 31, from Sint Maarten in the Caribbean, were found guilty of perverting the course of justice after being hired locally to clean up the flat where the killers had stayed.

They were seen removing a large suitcase on Christmas Day, but police were on the scene before they could finish the job and evidence recovered included a ripped up flight ticket stub including Hemissi's name.

Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb said she will sentence those found guilty next Friday.

Senior Crown Prosecution Service prosecutor, Louise Attrill, said the murder was part of a "a tit-for-tat rivalry between two very significant organised crime groups".

"It is an international assassination which required meticulous planning and involved a group of organised criminals recruiting a team to carry out this shocking and brutal murder," she said.

Detective Sergeant Brett Skowron said: "This murder was meticulously planned by the suspects and involved a number of different men travelling to the UK in the months leading up to Mr Beqiri being fatally shot."

