Tik Tok star and her mother charged with murder after two men died in car crash

The crash happened on the A46 near the Six Hills junction. Picture: Alamy/Google Maps

By Daisy Stephens

An Influencer, her mother and a friend have appeared in court charged with murder after two men were killed in a high-speed car crash.

TikTok star Mahek Bukhari, 22, her mother Ansreen Bukhari, 45, from Stoke and Natasha Akhtar from Birmingham have been charged with murder followjng the crash on the A46 dual carriageway in Leicestershire in the early hours of Friday morning.

The mother and daughter appeared in the dock at Leicester Magistrates Court this morning, though Akhtar opted to stay in the cells.

The younger Bukhari has more than 120,000 followers on TikTok and another 43,000 on Instagram, where she poses in a variety of outfits and films make-up tutorials. Many of her posts show her modelling outfits in adverts for popular brands.

Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin, known as Hashim, and Saqib Hussain had been travelling in a silver Skoda Fabia when it left the carriageway and smashed through a central reservation.

Leicestershire Police said initial inquiries found that two other cars were reported to have been travelling in the area at the time of the collision - a grey Audi TT and a blue Seat Leon.

Officers have also arrested two men from Leicester, aged 21 and 27, on suspicion of murder. The men are currently in police custody.

A JustGiving page has been set-up in memory of the two men, with an Islamic charity raising funds to build a mosque in their name.

Detective Chief Inspector Tony Yarwood added: "Anyone who was travelling in the area in the early hours and has any dashcam footage, we are urging you to come forward.

"We are working to piece together the movements of all the cars involved and any footage of them will help our investigation."