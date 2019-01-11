This Video Sums Up How Inappropriate 999 Calls Delay Real Emergencies

This new police video perfectly summarises how inappropriate 999 calls delay officers reaching genuine emergencies.

It has been put together and released by Thames Valley Police who are asking people to “think before you dial”.

They say about 80% of 999 calls made to the force do not require an emergency response.

And this clip shows just what consequences that can have.

The powerful advert has been put together by Thames Valley Police. Picture: Thames Valley Police

A man can be seen waiting to get through to the 999 control room as a burglar rummages through his belongings downstairs.

As he waits to be connected, a number of non-emergency calls the handlers have dealt with are played.

These include people wanting to make a complaint or report criminal damage.

When the man finally gets through, it’s too late, the burglar has already made an escape.

It’s very powerful and you can watch it above.