Boxer Billy Joe Saunders Filmed Offering Crack Addict Drugs For Sex Act

A British world champion boxer is facing a police investigation after being filmed offering crack to a drug addict in return for a sex act.

Billy Joe Saunders can be seen pulling over in his Rolls Royce and offering the 37-year-old £150-worth of crack if she performed a sex act on his friend.

He then tells her that she could have the drugs if she slapped a stranger who happened to be walking past, something that she did.

Saunders has apologised, tweeting: "Apologise to everybody who’s took offence totally in the wrong ‘ can’t do anything But be sorry ‘ banter when wrong ‘ Apologies once again"

Nottinghamshire Police say they are aware of the footage and are investigating, labelling the video "sickening".

A spokesperson said: "Officers will be looking to identify and speak to all of those who feature in this sickening video, and a full investigation will be carried out into the number of offences that have been captured on film, including the offer to supply Class A drugs, aiding and abetting an assault, assault and public order offences.

"Incidents of this nature will not be tolerated in Nottinghamshire, and we would urge anyone who witnessed this incident, or who has any further information about those responsible to come forward."

Saunders has been charged with misconduct by the British Boxing Board of Control over the incident.

It is not the first controversy that the WBO champion has faced. Just last month, he was filmed being thrown out of a Nando's after allegedly throwing chicken at boxer Deontay Wilder.

He was also criticised for uploading a picture of a shop worker, mocking her hair and earrings.

Saunders, who defends his belt next month, is unbeaten in 26 fights as a professional.