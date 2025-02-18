Police quash claims armed ‘migrant mob’ stormed hospital after Elon Musk reposts fake AI-generated image

Elon Musk reposted an image of a "migrant mob" wielding weapons storming a hospital in Birmingham. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Elon Musk is under fire after reposting a fake AI-generated image claiming to show a "migrant mob" storming a hospital in Birmingham with weapons.

Claims spread online about alleged events at Birmingham Heartlands Hospital hospital on Sunday following the stabbing of a 16-year-old boy. About 200 residents had gathered in the Bordesley Green area after the attack.

However, false claims were made that a gang had gone to "ambush the accident and emergency department" and that the hospital had been "stormed".

The post shared by Musk read: "BREAKING: Image released of the migrant mob that stormed a Birmingham hospital armed with axes and blades.

"The story was largely buried on mainstream media. If 'the far right' had done it this story would be everywhere.

"The UK is on life support, we need a new government."

Musk shared the post with the caption "What happened here?".

The false claims provoked a response from West Midlands Police who confirmed there was "no disorder".

"Any claims of ambulances being raided or looted are untrue.

"While images being shared on social media which claim to show people carrying weapons at a hospital are fake."

The image of men wielding axes was in fact generated using an AI tool and is not real.

The image of people with axes appears to have been generated using Google's AI tools. Picture: Social media

'Untrue'

The full statement from West Midlands Police said: "Following enquiries, we know that no disorder took place at any hospital in Birmingham following the stabbing of a 16-year-old boy.

"We have confirmed this with officers who were in attendance, ambulance officials, and hospital staff who were on duty at the time.

"After investigating, we have found that the boy's family, along with community members close to him, gathered at the hospital and were understandably upset and concerned with his welfare.

"There was no disorder. Any claims of ambulances being raided or looted are untrue.

"While images being shared on social media which claim to show people carrying weapons at a hospital are fake.

"Thankfully, boy’s condition has improved and he is now stable."

#UPDATE | No disorder took place at any hospital in #Birmingham following the stabbing of a 16-year-old boy.



Images being shared on social media which claim to show people carrying weapons at a hospital are fake.



'False'

University Hospitals Birmingham said: "We have been working closely with colleagues from West Midlands Police, since Saturday, regarding allegations of disorder at our hospital.

"We would like to reassure people that our services have not been impacted and are fully open.

"The images and accompanying information being shared on social media - depicting violence, weapons and allegations of an ambulance being raided - are false."

About 200 residents gathered on Pretoria Road in Bordesley Green on Sunday, a day after the boy was attacked. Picture: Getty

Using a reverse image search, the PA news agency was able to find a version of the image of people with axes which shows a little more context.

Running that version through Google Lens showed that Google's own software identified this photograph as being "made with Google AI".

There are also several parts of the photograph that look odd.

A higher-resolution version shows people gripping axes in a strange fashion, including one with their wrist at an unnatural angle and another who appears to have six fingers. Meanwhile, the green exit sign in the background looks distorted.

The tech mogul has previously been criticised for sharing false information on social media. Picture: Getty

The tech billionaire has been criticised before for sharing misinformation and false claims online.

During the riots in summer 2024, Musk boosted and later deleted, a fake news headline - apparently written by The Telegraph - which claimed Keir Starmer is "considering building 'emergency detainment camps' on the Falkland Islands" to house far-right rioters arrested during the riots.

The Telegraph itself has since confirmed it did not publish such an article.

Musk shared the image posted by Ashlea Simon, co-leader of Britain First.