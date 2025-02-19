Exclusive

'Questions to answer': Former Culture Sec says BBC should take down Gaza documentary and investigate

Lucy Frazer says the BBC has questions to be answered over its new documentary Gaza: How to Survive a Warzone. Picture: LBC/BBC

By Flaminia Luck

Lucy Frazer, the former as Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport, has called for the removal of a documentary the BBC aired on life in Gaza during the conflict with Israel.

Gaza: How to Survive a Warzone was broadcast on Monday evening, depicting a "vivid and unflinching view of life" in Gaza, according to documentary makers.

The raw and often graphic documentary featured multiple accounts of the conflict, with the hour-long film showing the devastation of Gaza through the eyes of three young Palestinian children in the region.

Investigative journalist David Collier has claimed one of the child narrators featured in the documentary, 14-year-old Abdullah, is in fact the son of a Hamas government minister and grandson of one of Hamas' founders.

In response to this revelation, Ms Frazer has told LBC's Henry Riley that the BBC failed to acknowledge Hamas is a terror organisation,

She suggested the broadcaster didn't do their due diligence and have "questions to answer" over the documentary.

On Wednesday evening, she told Henry Riley: "The BBC have put out a documentary where it's alleged that the main person in the documentary is the son of a Hamas leader, and Hamas is a terrorist organisation, and they fail to acknowledge that.

"And as you said, they've said they didn't even know that, which suggests that they didn't do their due diligence.

"And I think the BBC have some questions to answer. How did that come to pass? What processes were followed?

"Are they comfortable with the fact that that documentary is still up on iPlayer, or do they think they ought to take it down pending an investigation into this question?".

Around 46,600 Palestinians have died since the conflict started, the Palestinian Health Ministry states. Picture: Getty

When probed by Riley on whether the broadcaster had followed the editorial guidelines, she replied,

"If it is the case that the main person in the documentary was the son of a terrorist leader, the BBC have an obligation to say where their sources are from.

"And they didn't put that on the documentary at all. They didn't put it on even when it was pointed out to them.

"All their editorial guidelines were followed and this was just a documentary by children. And that was their initial justification.

"Now they have since changed that. But I do think that the BBC should be looking very carefully and closely into this matter."

Following the release of the @BBCTwo documentary on Gaza, I have sent an official letter to the Director General of the @BBC, Tim Davie.



I asked for clarification on the BBC’s choice of cameraman as well as the main protagonist of the documentary, given the BBC’s supposed… — Tzipi Hotovely (@TzipiHotovely) February 19, 2025

Israel’s ambassador to the UK Tzipi Hotovely said she has written to Director General of the BBC Tim Davie seeking answers over the ‘BBC’s choice of cameraman as well as the main protagonist of the documentary’.

She posted online: “Following the release of the BBC Two documentary on Gaza, I have sent an official letter to the Director General of the BBC, Tim Davie.

“I asked for clarification on the BBC’s choice of cameraman as well as the main protagonist of the documentary, given the BBC’s supposed commitment to impartiality.

“I await his response.”