Officers in Harshita Brella case investigated after murdered woman contacted police about domestic violence

21 March 2025, 19:04

Harshita Bella, 24 was found dead in the boot of a car
Harshita Bella, 24 was found dead in the boot of a car. Picture: Northamptonshire Police

By Flaminia Luck

Four Northamptonshire Police officers have been served disciplinary notices over alleged failings in their handling of a domestic abuse report made by murdered woman Harshita Brella.

She was found dead in a car boot in Ilford, east London, last November.

Her husband, Pankaj Lamba, 23, was charged in his absence with her murder this week.

He is also charged with two counts of rape, sexual assault, and controlling or coercive behaviour.

An international manhunt was launched for Lamba in November 2024 after the body was found.

At the time police said they believed he had fled the country.

The day after Harshita was murdered, Lamba took a flight from Heathrow to Mumbai and then flew on to Delhi.

Pankaj Lamba
Pankaj Lamba is believed to have fled to India. Picture: Northamptonshire Police

Ms Brella had made a report of domestic abuse to police in August and Lamba had been arrested on September 3, but was released on conditional bail and a domestic violence protection order was put in place.

The director of Independent Office of Police Conduct Derrick Campbell said two were served disciplinary notices "at the level of gross misconduct" and two for "potential misconduct".

"The gross misconduct notices on two detective constables cover alleged failings to progress inquiries and communicate with Ms Brella after her report of domestic abuse at the end of August 2024," he explained.

"The misconduct notices on two more senior officers relate to their supervision of the case and relevant risk assessments.

"The notices meant the officers were under investigation but would not necessarily mean disciplinary proceedings would follow.

Harshita Brella
Harshita Brella made a report of domestic abuse to police in August 2024 and the following month Pankaj was arrested. Picture: Family handout

Samantha Shallow from the Crown Prosecution Service said: “The Crown Prosecution Service has reviewed a file of evidence submitted by the Northamptonshire Police, and has authorised a charge of murder against 23-year-old Pankaj Lamba in relation to Harshita Brella’s death.

Det Ch Insp Johnny Campbell added: “We are committed to securing justice for Harshita and her family and continue to offer our support at this difficult time.

“This remains an active investigation and as such, there continue to be aspects of the case that we are unable to comment on at this time.

"We would urge all parties to respect the judicial process to ensure the integrity of the proceedings.”

