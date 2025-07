Caller John: 'I own eight houses - but I'm still working class'

Caller John: 'I own eight houses - but I'm still working class'

By LBC

'So you are working class despite the fact that you own eight properties, because of your background, and yet Keir Starmer, son of a toolmaker, is not?'

Listen to this article Loading audio...

James Hanson debates with caller John, as Danny Dyer says 'working-class people should be running our country’.