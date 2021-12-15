Govt advised to ease immigration rules for care workers 'immediately' amid staffing crisis

15 December 2021, 22:21 | Updated: 15 December 2021, 22:27

Government advisors have recommended that immigration rules on care worker jobs should be relaxed "immediately"
Government advisors have recommended that immigration rules on care worker jobs should be relaxed "immediately". Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

Government advisors have recommended immigration rules for care workers should be relaxed, amid staff shortages in the sector.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Migration Advisory Committee (MAC), suggested regulations should be changed "immediately" to make it easier for foreign care workers to come to the UK to temper "severe and increasing difficulties" in recruitment and retention.

In its annual report, the MAC, which briefs the Government on immigration, advised that the jobs be made eligible for the Health and Care Visa and placed on the shortage occupation list.

The list is designed to help migrants recieve work visas to fill jobs where there are shortages.

The recommendation has been sparked by preliminary findings on the effect ending freedom of movement after Brexit is having on the social care sector and its workers.

It comes as the care sector lost around 30,000 workers amid the compulsory vaccine rule that came into force on November 11.

The MAC's annual report said: "We are currently in the middle of a commission investigating the impact of the ending of freedom of movement on the adult social care sector.

Read more: Omicron fightback: Boris Johnson hails 'Britain's jab heroes' who vaccinate until 2am

Read more: Omicron 'most significant threat since start of pandemic,' warns Dr Jenny Harries

"We provide an update in this report on our preliminary findings and unusually are taking the opportunity to make a formal recommendation to the Government.

"Given the severe and increasing difficulties the sector is facing in terms of both recruitment and retention, we are recommending that care worker jobs immediately be made eligible for the Health and Care Visa and placed on the shortage occupation list."

MAC chair Professor Brian Bell said: "Short-term fixes are not always the solution for the UK economy, however they can be important in ensuring sectors with urgent needs can access the staff they need quickly.

"We have outlined plans on how the Government can change their approach to short-term visas and also propose changes to address some of the challenges facing the social care sector."

Read more: 'Morgue monster' double killer who sexually assaulted corpses to die behind bars

Read more: Woman laughs before being jailed for life over 'cruel' murder of one-year-old Star Hobson

The committee also advised the Government to "review the ban on employment for asylum seekers".

Stating: "There is clear evidence of the harm that this causes, some of which we document in this report, and little evidence that we are aware of that it provides significant benefits."

Unions have previously warned the care sector is "already facing a staffing catastrophe", stating the loss of 32,000 unvaccinated workers adds to an existing 105,000 unfilled vacancies in care homes.

Unison general secretary Christina McAnea said: "Care home employers warned of the dire consequences of a draconian approach. The staffing crisis will become a catastrophe for a sector already on its knees."

More Hot Topics

See more More Hot Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Brexit

Donald Trump

Immigration

NHS

Latest News

See more Latest News

Migrants are still being held in "very poor" conditions in the UK inspectors have said

Migrants held in 'cold, unacceptable and degrading' conditions, despite Government promises
Sadiq Khan announced plans to raise council tax in London by around £20

Sadiq Khan announces council tax hike as Government 'refuses to properly fund' TfL
Sturgeon could face criminal charges over care home Covid policy, according to a prominent lawyer

Sturgeon 'could face charges' over sending patients to care homes without Covid testing
The UK's testing capacity is lower than last year despite Omicron's fast spread

UK's vital PCR test capacity less than it was a year ago - as Omicron rapidly spreads
Boris Johnson has hailed Britain's 'jab heroes'

Omicron fightback: PM hails 'Britain's jab heroes' and issues plea for volunteers
Chris Whitty said the country is dealing with two epidemics and records will continue to be broken in the coming weeks

Chris Whitty warns Covid records will continue to be broken as Omicron rages across UK
Tragic Star was killed by Savannah Brockhill, who has been jailed for life

Woman laughs before being jailed for life over 'cruel' murder of one-year-old Star Hobson
David Fuller has been sentenced to life imprisonment.

'Morgue monster' double killer who sexually assaulted corpses to die behind bars
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 15/12 | Watch Again

Anyone testing positive from December 15 faces isolating over Christmas

'It got me': The agony of having Christmas Day ruined already from self-isolation