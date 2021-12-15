Govt advised to ease immigration rules for care workers 'immediately' amid staffing crisis

Government advisors have recommended that immigration rules on care worker jobs should be relaxed "immediately". Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

Government advisors have recommended immigration rules for care workers should be relaxed, amid staff shortages in the sector.

The Migration Advisory Committee (MAC), suggested regulations should be changed "immediately" to make it easier for foreign care workers to come to the UK to temper "severe and increasing difficulties" in recruitment and retention.

In its annual report, the MAC, which briefs the Government on immigration, advised that the jobs be made eligible for the Health and Care Visa and placed on the shortage occupation list.

The list is designed to help migrants recieve work visas to fill jobs where there are shortages.

The recommendation has been sparked by preliminary findings on the effect ending freedom of movement after Brexit is having on the social care sector and its workers.

It comes as the care sector lost around 30,000 workers amid the compulsory vaccine rule that came into force on November 11.

The MAC's annual report said: "We are currently in the middle of a commission investigating the impact of the ending of freedom of movement on the adult social care sector.

"We provide an update in this report on our preliminary findings and unusually are taking the opportunity to make a formal recommendation to the Government.

"Given the severe and increasing difficulties the sector is facing in terms of both recruitment and retention, we are recommending that care worker jobs immediately be made eligible for the Health and Care Visa and placed on the shortage occupation list."

MAC chair Professor Brian Bell said: "Short-term fixes are not always the solution for the UK economy, however they can be important in ensuring sectors with urgent needs can access the staff they need quickly.

"We have outlined plans on how the Government can change their approach to short-term visas and also propose changes to address some of the challenges facing the social care sector."

The committee also advised the Government to "review the ban on employment for asylum seekers".

Stating: "There is clear evidence of the harm that this causes, some of which we document in this report, and little evidence that we are aware of that it provides significant benefits."

Unions have previously warned the care sector is "already facing a staffing catastrophe", stating the loss of 32,000 unvaccinated workers adds to an existing 105,000 unfilled vacancies in care homes.

Unison general secretary Christina McAnea said: "Care home employers warned of the dire consequences of a draconian approach. The staffing crisis will become a catastrophe for a sector already on its knees."