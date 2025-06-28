LBC listeners react to the proposed 'one in, one out' migration deal with France

28 June 2025, 12:35

By Grace Parsons

LBC listeners react to the proposed 'one in, one out' migration deal with France.

The UK and France are reportedly close to announcing a migrant removal deal which would see both countries agree a “one in, oneout” policy.

LBC listener John, in Hartlepool, argues this proposal is a 'gimmick' that 'dehumanises people to numbers on a spreadsheet'.

Listener Roger, however, disagreed, arguing that it's a 'brilliant' idea. He reckons that the small boat crossings would 'stop within a month' if migrants were returned to France.

Brian text the show to say that "one in, one out" is an excellent idea, but instead of 'one migrant in, one migrant out' he suggested 'one immigrant in, one Reform supporter out'. He went on to say that 'this would greatly improve the average IQ of the country',

