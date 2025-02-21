Bibas family 'galvanised' Israeli society against 'vicious and cruel' Hamas as mother's body remains missing in Gaza

Nick Ferrari is sickened after yesterday's Israeli hostage handover

By Katy Ronkin

Israelis are still reeling after it was discovered that the body of Shiri Bibas, who 'galvanised' the country, was not returned by Hamas.

The treatment of the Bibas family shows the 'cruel and vicious' nature of Hamas, the head of BICOM told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast.

Israeli Defence Force veteran Richard Peter said Thursday was a difficult day for Israeli society as the country mourned the family who had captured the hearts and minds of every household.

Shiri Bibas was kidnapped alongside her husband and two sons - Ariel, 4, and nine-month-old Kfir - from the Niz Or kibbutz during the October 7 attack.

Mr Pater said: "Yesterday was a very difficult day for Israeli society. The fact that the Bibas family had such name and visual recognition with striking red hair meant it struck a chord with every Israeli household."

"So many of those people that lost their lives [on October 7] remain faceless and not familiar to the Israeli public. As a symbol, the Bibas family really galvanised the Israeli society."

He also said that the last 24 hours showed the 'cruelty and viciousness' of Hamas.

"You described the ceremony, you described the fact that the wrong body has come back. Yesterday evening as well, there were three explosions and four bombs found on buses in the Tel Aviv area, which could have been a horrific terror attack had the timers not gone off prematurely. So, a third warning that when Hamas say they want to repeat and return to atrocities, we should take them at their word, unfortunately."

Shiri Bibas was kidnapped along with her sons - aged four and nine-months - on October 7th. Picture: Social media

The remains of four hostages, which were handed over to Israel on Thursday as part of an agreed prisoner exchange, were taken to morgue after travelling in convoy from Gaza.

Israel has now claimed they have instead received the remains of an "anonymous body without identification".

In a statement late on Thursday, the IDF said: "During the identification process, it was found that the additional body received was not that of Shiri Bibas, and no match was found for any other abductee.

"It is an anonymous body without identification."

"This is a very serious violation by the Hamas terrorist organisation, which is required by the agreement to return four dead abductees," he continued.

The IDF added: "We demand that Hamas return Shiri home along with all of our abductees."

Israel also confirmed they had received the bodies of Shiri's two children, Ariel and Kfir Bibas.

Hamas has yet to comment on Israel's claim.

The body of journalist and activist Oded Lifshitz, 83, was returned on Thursday alongside those reported to be of the Bibas family.

Kfir Bibas was nine months when he was kidnapped. Picture: PA

Al-Hayya said Hamas would also release six living hostages on Saturday, which is double the number originally planned.

In exchange, Israel will free all women and those under the age of 19 arrested since last October.

Mr Bibas was released as part of an earlier hostage swap, only to discover his family had died in an airstrike, according to Hamas.

On Thursday, the bodies were transferred in four black coffins to Red Cross vehicles in Gaza.

The remains were then carefully transported in convoy through crowd of Hamas fighters armed with guns and Palestinian observers, towards the Israel border.

There, the coffins were handed to Israel, with Israeli citizens seen to line the roads of the route in the rain as they paid their final respects to the family.

It comes as Israel's President said on Thursday that "our hearts are in tatters" following the return of the bodies.

Alexander Troufanov, Sagui Dekel Chen and Iair Horn were freed last weekend. Picture: Getty

'Turmoil'

In an earlier statement, al-Hayya said the group agreed "handing over four bodies of the occupation prisoners on Thursday 20 February, including the bodies of the Bibas family."

A further statement, released by the Bibas family, said it was aware of the Hamas statement.

"In the past few hours, we have been in turmoil following Hamas spokesperson's announcement about the planned return of our Shiri, Ariel, and Kfir this Thursday as part of the hostages' remains release phase," the statement said.

"We want to make it clear that while we are aware of these reports, we have not yet received any official confirmation regarding this matter.

"Until we receive definitive confirmation, our journey is not over.