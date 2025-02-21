Breaking News

Bibas family slams Netanyahu for ‘abandoning’ mum and children as mother's body remains missing in Gaza

Israelis are still reeling after it was discovered that the body of Shiri Bibas, who 'galvanised' the country, was not returned by Hamas. Picture: Handout

By Henry Moore

The Bibas family has accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of “abandoning” Shiri and her two young sons in a furious attack on the Israeli leader.

Israelis continue to reel after it was discovered that the body of Shiri Bibas was not returned by Hamas, with the militant group instead sending an unknown person’s remains during its latest hostage exchange.

Shiri Bibas was kidnapped alongside her husband and two sons - Ariel, 4, and nine-month-old Kfir - from the Niz Or kibbutz during the October 7 attack.

Now, in a furious attack on the Israeli PM, the Bibas family has accused Netanyahu of abandoning the mother and children.

Shiri Bibas was kidnapped along with her sons - aged four and nine-months - on October 7th. Picture: Social media

Ofri Bibas, the aunt of Ariel and Kfir Bibas, said: “There is no forgiveness for abandoning them on October 7, and no forgiveness for abandoning them in captivity.

“We did not receive an apology from you in this painful moment”.

The remains of four hostages, which were handed over to Israel on Thursday as part of an agreed prisoner exchange, were taken to the morgue after travelling in convoy from Gaza.

Israel quickly claimed they did not receive the body of Shiri but instead the remains of an "anonymous body without identification".

In a statement late on Thursday, the IDF said: "During the identification process, it was found that the additional body received was not that of Shiri Bibas, and no match was found for any other abductee.

"It is an anonymous body without identification."

"This is a very serious violation by the Hamas terrorist organisation, which is required by the agreement to return four dead abductees," he continued.

The IDF added: "We demand that Hamas return Shiri home along with all of our abductees."

Israel also confirmed they had received the bodies of Shiri's two children, Ariel and Kfir Bibas.

Hamas has yet to comment on Israel's claim.

The body of journalist and activist Oded Lifshitz, 83, was returned on Thursday alongside those reported to be of the Bibas family.

Kfir Bibas was nine months when he was kidnapped. Picture: PA

Hamas has accepted there may have been an error on its part.

On Thursday, the bodies were transferred in four black coffins to Red Cross vehicles in Gaza.

The remains were then carefully transported in convoy through crowd of Hamas fighters armed with guns and Palestinian observers, towards the Israel border.

There, the coffins were handed to Israel, with Israeli citizens seen to line the roads of the route in the rain as they paid their final respects to the famil

Alexander Troufanov, Sagui Dekel Chen and Iair Horn were freed last weekend. Picture: Getty

'Turmoil'

In an earlier statement, al-Hayya said the group agreed "handing over four bodies of the occupation prisoners on Thursday 20 February, including the bodies of the Bibas family."

A further statement, released by the Bibas family, said it was aware of the Hamas statement.

"In the past few hours, we have been in turmoil following Hamas spokesperson's announcement about the planned return of our Shiri, Ariel, and Kfir this Thursday as part of the hostages' remains release phase," the statement said.

"We want to make it clear that while we are aware of these reports, we have not yet received any official confirmation regarding this matter.

"Until we receive definitive confirmation, our journey is not over.