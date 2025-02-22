Exclusive

Body of missing Israeli hostage Shiri Bibas has been returned by Hamas, family confirms

Hamas accused of 'serious violation' of ceasefire as Israel claims body returned from Gaza is not hostage Shiri Bibas. Picture: IDF

By Danielle de Wolfe

The missing body of hostage Shiri Bibas has been returned to her family after being formally identified by Israel.

The remains were released by Hamas overnight, with details emerging on Israel's army radio suggesting the mother-of-two's body had been identified.

A grieving Israel was left distraught on Friday after it was discovered that the body of one of the four hostages returned as part of a prisoner swap, believed to be Shiri Bibas, was instead that of an unknown Gazan woman.

The IDF confirmed they had instead received "anonymous body without identification" despite Ms Bibas' image being placed on top of the coffin by Hamas.

On Saturday, the Bibas family confirmed the return of the correct body, announcing: "Our Shiri was murdered in captivity and has now returned home."

It comes as six living hostages are due to be handed over by Hamas late on Saturday in return for more than 600 Palestinian prisoners under the holding ceasefire deal.

Shiri Bibas was kidnapped along with her sons - aged four and nine-months - on October 7th. Picture: Social media

Israel's forensic officials, who have been examining the newly returned body, are yet to formally confirm the identification.

An IDF spokesperson previously told LBC that Israel was ready to re-enter Gaza if Shiri Bibas’ body was not returned to Israel by Saturday.

The mother died alongside her two young sons, four-year-old Ariel and nine-month-old Kfir after they were kidnapped from the Niz Or kibbutz during the October 7 attack.

It comes as the Bibas family accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of “abandoning” Shiri and her two young sons in a furious attack on the Israeli leader.

Mr Netanyahu vowed to ensure Hamas "pays the full price for this cruel and evil violation" on Friday.

Now, in a furious attack on the Israeli PM, the Bibas family has accused Netanyahu of abandoning the mother and children.

Protestors stand next to a bon fire holding a broken hart shaped sign that reads Ò BibasÓ in Hebrew during a demonstration in Tel Aviv Thursday, Feb 20 2025. Picture: Alamy

Ofri Bibas, the aunt of Ariel and Kfir Bibas, said: “There is no forgiveness for abandoning them on October 7, and no forgiveness for abandoning them in captivity.

“We did not receive an apology from you in this painful moment”.

Speaking to LBC’s Tom Swarbrick, IDF spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshan warned Israel could re-enter Gaza if Hamas does not abide by their ceasefire deal and return Shiri’s body on Saturday.

He said: “So since day one of the ceasefire agreement, we've been ready, ready, we've been preparing for, for an incident where Hamas can try and attack us, try and violate this agreement.

“We have to be ready. That's our job, to always be ready for any scenario, to be ready to act if our government says enough is enough with Hamas's violations. And we've been ready since day one of the ceasefire agreement.

“And on one hand, we have a goal to make sure Hamas can never carry out on October 7th again. On the other hand we have a goal to return the hostages.

“So what we're looking forward to happening, we're looking forward. Shiri needs to be returned, that is part of the agreement. And six live hostages need to be returned tomorrow, on Saturday. And that's the agreement.

“And if Hamas wants the ceasefire to be kept, they need to hold their side of the agreement.”

The remains of four hostages, which were handed over to Israel on Thursday as part of an agreed prisoner exchange, were taken to the morgue after travelling in convoy from Gaza.

Israel quickly claimed they did not receive the body of Shiri but instead the remains of an "anonymous body without identification".

In a statement late on Thursday, the IDF said: "During the identification process, it was found that the additional body received was not that of Shiri Bibas, and no match was found for any other abductee.

"It is an anonymous body without identification."

"This is a very serious violation by the Hamas terrorist organisation, which is required by the agreement to return four dead abductees," he continued.

The IDF added: "We demand that Hamas return Shiri home along with all of our abductees."

Israel also confirmed they had received the bodies of Shiri's two children, Ariel and Kfir Bibas.

Kfir Bibas was nine months when he was kidnapped. Picture: PA

Hamas has yet to comment on Israel's claim.

The body of journalist and activist Oded Lifshitz, 83, was returned on Thursday alongside those reported to be of the Bibas family.

Hamas has accepted there may have been an error on its part.

On Thursday, the bodies were transferred in four black coffins to Red Cross vehicles in Gaza.

The remains were then carefully transported in convoy through crowd of Hamas fighters armed with guns and Palestinian observers, towards the Israel border.

There, the coffins were handed to Israel, with Israeli citizens seen to line the roads of the route in the rain as they paid their final respects to the famil

Alexander Troufanov, Sagui Dekel Chen and Iair Horn were freed last weekend. Picture: Getty

'Turmoil'

In an earlier statement, al-Hayya said the group agreed "handing over four bodies of the occupation prisoners on Thursday 20 February, including the bodies of the Bibas family."

A further statement, released by the Bibas family, said it was aware of the Hamas statement.

"In the past few hours, we have been in turmoil following Hamas spokesperson's announcement about the planned return of our Shiri, Ariel, and Kfir this Thursday as part of the hostages' remains release phase," the statement said.

"We want to make it clear that while we are aware of these reports, we have not yet received any official confirmation regarding this matter.

"Until we receive definitive confirmation, our journey is not over.