Fifteen Palestinian paramedics and rescue workers killed 'one by one' by Israeli forces - as mass grave discovered

31 March 2025, 15:48 | Updated: 31 March 2025, 16:00

Fifteen Palestinian paramedics and rescue workers have been discovered in a mass grave
Fifteen Palestinian paramedics and rescue workers have been discovered in a mass grave. Picture: Jonathan Whittall

By Flaminia Luck

Fifteen Palestinian paramedics and rescue workers, including at least one employee of the United Nations, have been killed by Israeli forces “one by one” and buried in a mass grave in Gaza.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

According to the UN humanitarian affairs office, the Palestinian Red Crescent and civil defence workers were on a mission to rescue colleagues who had been shot at earlier in the day, when their marked vehicles came under fire near Rafah.

Jonathan Whittall, head of Ocha in Palestine, said in a video statement: “Seven days ago, civil defence and PRCS ambulances arrived at the scene. One by one, they were hit, they were struck. Their bodies were gathered and buried in this mass grave.”

“We’re digging them out in their uniforms, with their gloves on. They were here to save lives. Instead, they ended up in a mass grave,"

He added. “These ambulances have been buried in the sand. There’s a UN vehicle here, buried in the sand. A bulldozer – Israeli forces bulldozer – has buried them.’’

The IFRC has condemned the killings and say they are "heartbroken".

"These dedicated humanitarians, killed while responding to the wounded, should have been protected."

The Israeli military said its forces opened fire on several vehicles that raised suspicions by advancing without headlights or emergency signals.

Read more: UN says worker killed in Israel strikes on Gaza, as Starmer says he's 'deeply concerned' by end of ceasefire

Read more: Netanyahu warns this is 'just the beginning' of 'full force' Gaza strikes after overnight attack kills 400

All five ambulances and one fire-truck were struck, Whittall said
All five ambulances and one fire-truck were struck, Whittall said. Picture: Jonathan Whittall
The UN vehicle, and fire truck had been crushed and partially buried
The UN vehicle, and fire truck had been crushed and partially buried. Picture: Jonathan Whittall

The military said a Hamas operative and eight other militants were among those killed.

Rescuers were only allowed to access the area nearly a week later to recover the bodies.

Footage of Sunday's recovery operation released by the UN showed Civil Defence workers digging into a mound of sand and pulling out a body wearing the same orange vest as the rescuers.

More Hot Topics

See more More Hot Topics

Royal News

War in Ukraine

Israel - Gaza

Donald Trump

Immigration

NHS

Latest News

See more Latest News

Club house covered in red paint as members of group Palestine action caused damage to the Trump owned site of Trump Turnberry Golf Club in Scotland.

Man, 33, appears in court accused of maliciously damaging Donald Trump's Turnberry golf course
The baby was pronounced dead at the scene

Woman arrested after dead baby discovered in bag left outside Notting Hill church

S

Woman jailed after beating man to death with kettle

Sir Keir Starmer visit to US

UK expecting to be hit by Donald Trump’s tariffs this week – No 10

The Met have recovered goods worth over a million pounds

Police recover more than £1 million worth of stolen gold jewellery - as force appeal to burglary victims for help
Adolescence is to be shown in secondary schools in the UK

Netflix's powerful incel drama Adolescence to be shown in schools

Jesy Nelson has given an update on her twins

Jesy Nelson shares health update from hospital following emergency surgery to save unborn twins
Emma Conn

Pictured: Mother and daughter, four, among three people killed in fire at converted railway station
The real broken Britain: Bad customer service and shoddy systems make Brits wonder if the goverment can do anything at all.

The real broken Britain: Bad customer service and shoddy systems make Brits wonder if the government can do anything at all
Equity, diversity and inclusion make London a better place to live and work.

Equity, diversity and inclusion make London a better place to live and work