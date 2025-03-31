Fifteen Palestinian paramedics and rescue workers killed 'one by one' by Israeli forces - as mass grave discovered

Fifteen Palestinian paramedics and rescue workers have been discovered in a mass grave. Picture: Jonathan Whittall

By Flaminia Luck

Fifteen Palestinian paramedics and rescue workers, including at least one employee of the United Nations, have been killed by Israeli forces “one by one” and buried in a mass grave in Gaza.

According to the UN humanitarian affairs office, the Palestinian Red Crescent and civil defence workers were on a mission to rescue colleagues who had been shot at earlier in the day, when their marked vehicles came under fire near Rafah.

Jonathan Whittall, head of Ocha in Palestine, said in a video statement: “Seven days ago, civil defence and PRCS ambulances arrived at the scene. One by one, they were hit, they were struck. Their bodies were gathered and buried in this mass grave.”

“We’re digging them out in their uniforms, with their gloves on. They were here to save lives. Instead, they ended up in a mass grave,"

He added. “These ambulances have been buried in the sand. There’s a UN vehicle here, buried in the sand. A bulldozer – Israeli forces bulldozer – has buried them.’’

1/6 First responders should never be a target. Yet today @UNOCHA supported @PalestineRCS and Civil Defense to retrieve colleagues from a mass grave in #Rafah #Gaza that was marked with the emergency light from one of their crushed ambulances. pic.twitter.com/xFYFXWp2c6 — Jonathan Whittall (@_jwhittall) March 30, 2025

The IFRC has condemned the killings and say they are "heartbroken".

"These dedicated humanitarians, killed while responding to the wounded, should have been protected."

The Israeli military said its forces opened fire on several vehicles that raised suspicions by advancing without headlights or emergency signals.

All five ambulances and one fire-truck were struck, Whittall said. Picture: Jonathan Whittall

The UN vehicle, and fire truck had been crushed and partially buried. Picture: Jonathan Whittall

The military said a Hamas operative and eight other militants were among those killed.

Rescuers were only allowed to access the area nearly a week later to recover the bodies.

Footage of Sunday's recovery operation released by the UN showed Civil Defence workers digging into a mound of sand and pulling out a body wearing the same orange vest as the rescuers.