Body handed over by Hamas is not that of hostage Shiri Bibas, IDF claims

20 February 2025, 23:36 | Updated: 21 February 2025, 00:19

Shiri Bibas and her two young sons, Ariel and Kfir, died in an airstrike, Hamas said
Shiri Bibas and her two young sons, Ariel and Kfir, died in an airstrike, Hamas said. Picture: PA

By Flaminia Luck

Israel says Hamas has not handed over the body of hostage Shiri Bibas - saying they had instead received the remains of an "anonymous body without identification".

In a statement, the IDF said: "During the identification process, it was found that the additional body received was not that of Shiri Bibas, and no match was found for any other abductee.

It is an anonymous body without identification.

"This is a very serious violation by the Hamas terrorist organisation, which is required by the agreement to return four dead abductees.

"We demand that Hamas return Shiri home along with all of our abductees."

The IDF confirmed they had received the bodies of Shiri's children Ariel and Kfir Bibas.

Hamas has not yet commented on Israel's claim.

Kfir Bibas
Kfir Bibas was nine months when he was kidnapped. Picture: PA

Shiri, Ariel and Kfir Bibas were aged 32, four and nine months when they were kidnapped during the attack on Israel on October 7 2023.

The children's father Yarden was released by Hamas earlier this month only to find out his family had reportedly died in an airstrike.

Al-Hayya said Hamas would also release six living hostages on Saturday, which is double the number originally planned.

In exchange, Israel will free all women and those under the age of 19 arrested since last October.

Alexander Troufanov, Sagui Dekel Chen and Iair Horn were freed last weekend
Alexander Troufanov, Sagui Dekel Chen and Iair Horn were freed last weekend. Picture: Getty

'Turmoil'

In a statement, al-Hayya said the group agreed "handing over four bodies of the occupation prisoners on Thursday 20 February, including the bodies of the Bibas family."

In a statement, the Bibas family said it was aware of the Hamas statement.

"In the past few hours, we have been in turmoil following Hamas spokesperson's announcement about the planned return of our Shiri, Ariel, and Kfir this Thursday as part of the hostages' remains release phase," the statement said.

"We want to make it clear that while we are aware of these reports, we have not yet received any official confirmation regarding this matter.

"Until we receive definitive confirmation, our journey is not over.

