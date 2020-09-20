Four seriously injured in Plymouth stabbing

20 September 2020, 13:41

Five people were injured near the The Railway Inn in Plymouth.
Five people were injured near the The Railway Inn in Plymouth. Picture: Google

By Joe Cook

A 50-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a “serious incident” in the Stoke area of Plymouth, with four people left with “serious but not life threatening injuries”.

Devon and Cornwall Police say the incident “is not being treated as terrorism related” and the suspect was known to some of the victims.

Police were called just after 10pm on Saturday evening to a stabbing at a location near The Railway Inn on Albert Road.

Three men were found with serious stab wounds and two female pedestrians had been involved in a collision with a vehicle, one who sustained serious injuries and a second who received minor injuries.

All five people were taken to Derriford Hospital for treatment. Police say one of the men has “suffered potentially life-changing injuries”.

A police helicopter was flown overhead and the road was cordoned off by officers, local media report, after the suspect fled the scene.

Armed police then visited a house in Beacon Park, five minutes drive away from the pub, in an attempt to locate the suspect, but he was not at the address.

In a statement Devon and Cornwall Police said: “Further enquiries and proactive police work led to officers stopping a vehicle near Ide on the outskirts of Exeter (Approx 40 miles away) in which a man in his 50’s was apprehended.

“The suspect had been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, but has initially been taken to the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital.”

Superintendent Roy Linden said: “As we carry out further enquiries into this incident, the public will see a police presence at several locations across Plymouth today, particularly in the Albert Road area of Stoke.

“This will continue over the coming days, with our Police Community Support Officers continuing to provide a visible police presence to offer further reassurance.

“The victims are currently receiving treatment in Hospital and their families have been informed.

“We would like to reassure the community, that although clearly distressing, this was an isolated incident and is not being treated as terrorism related. The suspect was known to some of the victims, and we can confirm that we are not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident."

Anyone with any information and who has yet to speak to officers is asked to contact 101 quoting log number 1112 190920.

